Blueface And His Crew Reportedly Beat Up A Man Who Tried To Steal His Chain

Blueface doesn’t take kindly to people touching his jewelry. While performing at a club for a private birthday party, Blueface reportedly got into an altercation with someone who thought it would be a good idea to try to grab his chain.

Blueface encountered a fan who attempted to swipe his chain at an LA hookah lounge Friday. According to TMZ, Blueface and his crew arrived at Blue Moon Hookah Lounge where he jumped up and performed on stage sporting a Burberry puffer jacket. After showcasing his music, the rapper and his entourage were enjoying their night when a man reportedly attempted to steal his chain right off his body. In a video captured by bystanders at the lounge, Blueface’s team immediately jumped on the man and the rapper himself joined in. According to the report, Blueface’s security eventually broke up the fight, but not before Blueface threw some punches.

Ahead of the incident, Blueface had an eventful 2019. His breakout hit, “Thotiana“, earned him a spot on Billboard‘s Hot 100 Charts. The rapper was elected a part of XXL’s Freshman Class, but not before getting into trouble in his personal life. Blueface was arrested on felony gun charges and later a video went viral of him getting into a verbal altercation with his mother.

