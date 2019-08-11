Blueface Celebrates His ‘Dirt Bag’ EP With A Ridiculous Custom Gold Plated Bandana

From being named XXL Freshman this year to boasting about sleeping with over 1,000 women in the last six months, Blueface knows how to get attention. Previously, the rapper made sure he can’t be missed with a new extravagant neck piece. On Friday he dropped his new eight-track EP, Dirt Bag, and he celebrated the best way he knew how: with some new jewelry. You can see it in a new video he posted, which shows him trying on a gaudy light blue and gold bandana choker dripping in bling.

The video, which was posted to the rapper’s Instagram on Sunday, shows him unveiling his new one-of-a-kind neck piece while sporting an oversized royal blue bandana as a cape. The gold necktie is pulled out of a treasure chest while Blueface’s son looks on in awe. “Just crowned me cryp of the century,” he wrote in the caption.

@aviannejewelers just crowned me cryp of the century

The ostentatious jewelry comes shortly after Blueface’s EP Dirt Bag dropped. The record features verses from Offset, Lil Pump, The-Game, Mozzy, and Rich The Kid. Blueface is currently on his “Buss Down” tour with NLE Choppa, Asian Doll, 9LokkNine, Sada Baby, and Kiddo Curry.

Dirt Bag EP is out everywhere via Cash Money.

