Blxst’s ‘Guide To LA’ In Apple Maps Gives Fans A Tour Of His Hometown

Blxst is getting pretty well-known in his hometown of Los Angeles and now, he’s giving fans an opportunity to get to know his city as well as his city knows him. Partnering with Apple Maps, Blxst presents his own “Guide To Los Angeles” in the app, sharing his favorite places through photos shot by Travis Shinn and landmarks in the app pointing the way to a one-of-a-kind experience in the city.

Among the locations highlighted by the Guide are Crenshaw-based Earle’s Restaurant, a local landmark that has operated for over three decades, Simply Wholesome in Windsor Hills, Fairfax’s CoolkicksLA, where the city’s coolest kids go-to cop the latest streetwear and sneakers, and the Fox Hills Mall in Culver City — which will always be Fox Hills to locals, even though it’s officially named Westfield Culver City now.

In a press release, Blxst said, “Excited to give my fans a closer look at my favorite spots in LA with this new Guide in Apple Maps. These businesses, restaurants, and shops are a great way to see and enjoy the city from my perspective.” You can check out the Guide here.

For the perfect soundtrack to cruising the city on Blxst’s guided tour, you can check out his debut EP, No Love Lost, and his new joint project with fellow Angeleno Bino Rideaux, Sixtape 2. Catch him on his No Love Lost tour this summer.