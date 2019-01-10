Getty Image

Back in 2005, Martin Scorsese released No Direction Home, an award-winning, three-and-a-half-hour documentary about Bob Dylan’s life. It’s fair to say that Scorsese knows Dylan well, and he’s not done chronicling the music legend’s life yet: It was just revealed that he is making another Dylan documentary, titled Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story By Martin Scorsese, that will be available on Netflix. There is not yet a confirmed release date for the film.

The movie will focus on Bob Dylan’s 1975-1976 “Rolling Thunder Revue” tour, which featured Joan Baez, T-Bone Burnett, and others. Netflix says of the film, “Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story By Martin Scorsese captures the troubled spirit of America in 1975 and the joyous music that Dylan performed during the fall of that year. Part documentary, part concert film, part fever dream, Rolling Thunder is a one of a kind experience, from master filmmaker Martin Scorsese.” Beyond that, Netflix confirmed that Dylan was interviewed for the project.

Rolling Thunder Revue has apparently been in the works for some time now, but this will be far from the first time that the tour has been documented. Dylan’s 1976 live album Hard Rain was recorded during the second leg of the tour, while 2002 saw the release of another live record from the tour, The Bootleg Series Vol. 5: Bob Dylan Live 1975, The Rolling Thunder Revue. In 1978, Dylan also released the film Renaldo And Clara, which co-stars Joan Baez and contains a combination of concert footage, interviews, and cinematic scenes.