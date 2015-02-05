Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Family Is Reportedly Gathering At The Hospital To Say Goodbye

02.05.15
Bobbi Kristina Brown

Bobbi Kristina Brown — daughter of Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston — has taken a turn for the worse four days after being found unresponsive in a bathtub. A doctor has reportedly told her family that nothing can be done to improve her condition, and they’re now gathering at her hospital room to say goodbye.

On Wednesday, four days after the 21-year-old was found unresponsive in her home, a doctor told her family that nothing more could be done. “Everyone is coming to the hospital to say goodbye,” says a family member.

The news was especially devastating to her father, Bobby Brown. “Bobby has been crying nonstop since yesterday,” says the source. “We are grieving.”

Heartbreaking. Our condolences go out to the Brown family.

