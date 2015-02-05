Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Family Is Reportedly Gathering At The Hospital To Say Goodbye

Bobbi Kristina Brown — daughter of Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston — has taken a turn for the worse four days after being found unresponsive in a bathtub. A doctor has reportedly told her family that nothing can be done to improve her condition, and they’re now gathering at her hospital room to say goodbye.
On Wednesday, four days after the 21-year-old was found unresponsive in her home, a doctor told her family that nothing more could be done. “Everyone is coming to the hospital to say goodbye,” says a family member.
The news was especially devastating to her father, Bobby Brown. “Bobby has been crying nonstop since yesterday,” says the source. “We are grieving.”
Heartbreaking. Our condolences go out to the Brown family.
This is actually probably the best outcome for her poor soul. That would have been a tortured fucking life no matter how you swing it.
RIP?
Bobby Brown Still Survives.
That’s his perogative.
I actually feel pretty bad for this family. They just managed to completely mess up their lives and they’re either unwilling or uncapable of getting help.
Fuck you. Crack is great. It gets you really high!
“And IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII will always love BRAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHMMMMMMM……”
Is it out of line to say I thought it was only a matter of time before this happened to her? It’s very, very sad.