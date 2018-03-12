Bon Iver Announces A Quick String Of Spring And Summer Shows In North America

03.12.18 4 hours ago

Getty Image

In 2017, Bon Iver canceled a lot of shows for various reasons, but since then, he’s made up for it. He did a quick run of fall shows towards the end of last year, he played new music at a For Emma, Forever Ago anniversary show in February, and he’s even offering a special and exclusive “Lock Inn” experience at his Eau Claire hotel. Now he’s extending the 2018 fun by announcing a new string of shows in various parts of North America.

Ten new dates have been announced between May and August, during which he’ll perform solo shows and festival dates in Oregon, Washington (at Sasquatch Music Festival), Canada, Montana, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee (at Bonnaroo, which was previously announced), and California.

There’s no word whether Bon Iver’s relatively busy touring schedule means a new album is on the way, although that seems unlikely based on how long he usually takes between albums: His three albums were released in 2007 (For Emma, Forever Ago), 2011 (Bon Iver, Bon Iver), and 2016 (22, A Million), so a 2018 record would be an uncharacteristically quick turnaround. The good news is that more 2018 shows are definitely possible, since lately, he’s gotten into the habit of announcing concerts like he did here: Periodically and in small batches.

