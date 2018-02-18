Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Bon Iver’s debut album For Emma, Forever Ago technically had its 10-year-anniversary last July, but that didn’t stop Justin Vernon from celebrating the album at a special anniversary concert last night in Milwaukee. He performed the beloved album in its entirety and debuted a previously unreleased song “Hayward, MI.” According to Vernon, the track hails from the same era as For Emma, Forever Ago; the frontman also took a moment to dedicate the song to his longtime manager Kyle Frenette, who just announced a sabbatical from the music industry in order to run for Congress. Frenette plans to run for the Democratic nomination for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional district in hopes of taking it from Republican Rep. Sean Duffy who has held the seat since 2011.

Bon Iver has a few performances lined up for the year. The band will be playing a string of UK shows in London from February 21 to March 5, and will also be making festival appearances at Sasquatch and Bonnaroo over the summer. For a full list of upcoming performances, check out Bon Iver’s official website. That is, of course, assuming that Vernon doesn’t call off the dates in a repeat of last year’s repeated performance cancelations.

Watch the performance of “Hayward, MI” above.