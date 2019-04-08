Getty Image

Bonnaroo unveiled its 2019 lineup back in January, and it was superlative, which was to be expected, as Bonnaroo has been one of the world’s premiere festivals for years now. Childish Gambino, Solange, Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves, Phish, and others are among the leading names, and now that Manchester, Tennessee is just a couple months away from hosting the fest (from June 13 to 16), Bonnaroo has unveiled its full day-by-day schedule, complete with set times.

Every day of the festival has some great stuff going on. Friday will be led by Childish Gambino, Solange, and Phish, and will also feature The Avett Brothers, Brockhampton, RL Grime, Beach House, GRiZ Superjam, Gojira, Courtney Barnett, Catfish & The Bottlemen, Deafheaven, Parquet Courts, and Cherry Glazerr. Saturday will see Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves, and The National joined by Odesza, Hozier, The Lonely Island, John Prine, Juice Wrld, Gucci Mane, Jim James, Maren Morris, and Ruston Kelly. Meanwhile, Phish play two sets on Sunday, and playing the standard one set will be Cardi B, The Lumineers, Brandi Carlile, Walk The Moon, Mac DeMarco, King Princess, Lil Dicky, and Princess (featuring Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum).

There are plenty of other highlights beyond the ones mentioned here, so find the full Bonnaroo schedule here.