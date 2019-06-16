Getty Image

A 27-year-old Bonnaroo festival attendee died on the festival’s campgrounds on Saturday, local newspaper The Manchester Times confirms.

The spokeswoman for PR group Kaleidoscope Media, Ann Ewing, told The Manchester Times that a medical team was called promptly to the festival campgrounds, where the afflicted man was breathing but unresponsive.

“Earlier today, our medical team in Plaza 11 was asked to respond to a medical situation in a nearby campsite,” Ewing said. “The Bonnaroo Medical team and Coffee County Emergency Services were on the scene within minutes. A 27-year-old male patron camping with his father was unresponsive. The medical team administered CPR, and he was transported to the hospital.”

Although it is unknown what caused his death, Ewing told The Manchester Times that the young man had “an underlying medical condition.”

This is the second year in a row that a fatality was reported at Bonnaroo. Last year, a 32-year-old man was found unresponsive in his car (the death was later reported as a drug overdose). In 2015, a 47-year-old man with a cardiac issue died at the festival.

“The well-being of our patrons, staff, volunteers and artists is our primary concern,” Ewing told The Manchester Times. “We work diligently to ensure the safest festival possible.”