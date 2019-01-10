Boston Calling

Boston Calling is celebrating its tenth installment of the beloved music festival this year with yet another great lineup. The annual three-day festival will take place once again at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, Massachusetts from May 24–26, and its star-studded stages will feature performances from music to comedy to dance. Travis Scott, Twenty One Pilots, Janelle Monae, Big Red Machine and Logic are just a handful of the names on the lineup, alongside comedy sets including SNL‘s Michael Che, Fred Armisen and actress and author Jenny Slate.

Boston Calling’s carefully crafted lineup never fails to honor and champion breakout stars from the Boston area -– this year, post-punkers Pile, Clairo, and rising singer-songwriter Sidney Gish appear on the lineup. Boston Calling is making moves to push the envelope on what a music festival entails –- this year, they’re joining forces with the Boston Ballet, one of the world’s most notable dance companies, for a series of scheduled performances throughout the weekend. And returning to Boston for the first time in nine years is Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Imogen Heap, who will be presenting a special spoken word piece featuring her fascinating Mi.Mu gloves.

Find the full lineup for Boston Calling above. Tickets and VIP passes are on sale today – you can buy them here.