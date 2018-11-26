Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s hard to deny that Boygenius is the 2018 supergroup of the year. The combination of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker works so well, both on their fantastic self-titled EP and in the live performances they’ve given so far. They’ve nailed it on Late Night With Seth Meyers and NPR’s Tiny Desk, and they’ve been making a real go of it on the road as well. On Sunday, the three found themselves at Seattle’s Moore Theatre, and during their set, they decided to pay homage to another esteemed trio with a cover of Dixie Chicks’ “Cowboy Take Me Away.”

There’s a natural and obvious parallel between the two groups, given that they each have three female vocalists who can harmonize fantastically. It makes sense, then, that Boygenius’ rendition of the song was wonderful, and it brought a gentle folk spin to the 1999 country ballad, which topped the country charts back in its day.

Watch Boygenius cover Dixie Chicks’ “Cowboy Take Me Away” above, and find the original recording of the song below. Also read our interview with the group here, check out our individual conversations with Bridgers and Dacus, and listen to the Celebration Rock podcast episode with Baker.

Boygenius is out now via Matador.