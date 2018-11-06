Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

This past weekend, Boygenius — the supergroup consisting of Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers, and Julien Baker — played their first show together, premiering at the historic Nashville venue The Ryman. Last night, the group celebrated another first, making their television debut with a performance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

For the performance, the group chose to play “Me & My Dog,” and the Bridgers-led song really came to life on TV, especially the climactic end when the song erupts. The midtempo alt-country rocker shows off the band’s chemistry, as it sounds like they’ve been playing together for years now.

Baker previously said of forming the supergroup, “When we met, Lucy and Phoebe and I were in similar places in our lives and our musical endeavors, but also had similar attitudes toward music that engendered an immediate affinity. Lucy and Phoebe are incredibly gifted performers, and I am a fan of their art outside of being their friends, but they are also both very wise, discerning and kind people whom I look up to in character as much as in talent.”

Watch Boygenius perform "Me And My Dog" above.

Boygenius is out now via Matador. Get it here.