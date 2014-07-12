Boyz II Men Turned Tweets Into Love Songs To Sell Wendy’s Pretzel Buns

#Commercials
Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.12.14 3 Comments

Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman, and Wanya Morris are no longer Boyz. They’re Men, and Men have to provide for their families. So if a fast food conglomerate reaches out to you one day and says, “Hey Boyz, I mean, Men, here’s a whole bunch of money to turn random tweets about pretzel buns into love songs while the words OM NOM float above your head,” you say, “Whatever.”

And thus, this commercial, which should have been called “Motownfrosty,” came to be.

Unfortunately, UPROXX’s resident Boyz II Men expert, Danger Guerrero, is off today, but were he here, I’d guess his reaction would be something along the lines of, “It’s so hard to say goodbye to this Baconator.” (He may or may not have sold out to BIG WENDY’S.)

