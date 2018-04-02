Brad Paisley Will Perform An Intimate Underplay Show For West Coast Fans This Summer

04.02.18

Getty Image

For ten years now, The Show, a 2,101-seat concert venue at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa in Rancho Mirage, California, has succeeded in bringing some of the biggest names in music to southern California. Over the past decades, acts like Billy Joel, Willie Nelson, Tony Bennett, Martina McBride, Duran Duran, John Fogerty, ZZ Top, Goo Goo Dolls, Dolly Parton, Steven Tyler, Sting, and Alan Jackson have performed in the intimate space.

To celebrate a decade of excellence, The Show has announced a new show this summer from Brad Paisley, who will perform at the venue on August 2. It’s set to be a unique experience due in part to The Show’s design, which has every seat in the house within 125 feet of the stage.

Paisley is touring behind his 2017 album Love And War, which produced the top-ten US Hot Country single “Today.” That album was also preceded by the non-album single “Without A Fight,” a country duet featuring Demi Lovato.

Tickets, which range from $160 to $200, will go on sale later this week on April 7 via the venue’s website. Paisley also has other shows scheduled in California and across the country this spring and summer, so find his complete upcoming tour dates here.

TAGSBRAD PAISLEYThe Show

