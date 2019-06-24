Warner Bros

Over the weekend, a tantalizing rumor started to spread, that A Star Is Born leads Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper would reunite to perform at Glastonbury, where some of the movie’s scenes were filmed.

BBC Radio DJ Edith Bowman sparked the rumors during an appearance on BBC’s Sunday Brunch, saying she “may know” one of the fest’s surprise acts and suggesting that it would be Cooper and Gaga. She spoke about the time Cooper guested on her Soundtracking podcast in 2018, saying, “When I spoke to him I was like, ‘I just want to see you guys do a gig, [and] play it live.’ He was like, ‘Well, we have been talking to [Glastonbury organizers] Nick [Dewey] and Emily Eavis about it, we’d do the Park Stage’. I said ‘That would be amazing!'”

Eavis caught wind of this and immediately put a stop to the rumors, which she said are not true, tweeting, “Before this one gets out of control… the answer is no, that isn’t happening. (Although you can watch the amazing A Star Is Born in our Pilton Palais cinema tent at 4.30pm on Friday.)”

Cooper previously praised the festival, saying of his time filming there, “I spent four days there in all and learned so much about its inner workings. It’s the largest privately-owned music festival in the world and it is the place that makes and rejuvenates careers. You watch major, huge musicians still get nervous about playing on the Pyramid Stage. It’s still this place of fear and beauty.”

Cooper also spoke about performing at Glastonbury on The Tonight Show last year, so check that out below.