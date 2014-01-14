BREAKING: Cops Raid Justin Bieber’s House After Vicious Egg Attack On Neighbor

Today brings new developments in the Justin Bieber egging caper. Specifically, cops have raided the sniveling little dickhead’s home in search of evidence, presumably broken egg shell fragments, yolk-y shoe tracks, fingerprints on empty egg cartons, etc.
Eleven L.A. County Sheriff’s patrol cars descended on Justin Bieber’s house this morning and they are executing a search warrant in connection with the egg-throwing incident … law enforcement sources tell TMZ.
Sources tell us … deputies are looking for any evidence that links Bieber to the egg assault on his next door neighbor.
We’re told this is a FELONY search warrant — meaning Justin is under a microscope for a crime that could land him in prison.
Sources say cops will look for anything that is relevant to the egg incident, including other eggs in the house and possible video. Sheriff’s deputies have looked at TMZ’s video of the incident and believe Justin has surveillance video that might have captured the egging.
Normally, I’d have an issue with public resources being used to investigate such a petty crime so extensively but this does involve the staggering bag of douche in the photo below, after all.
Godspeed to the detectives working the case. Justin Bieber must be stopped.
(Lead image via Shutterstock. 2nd photo via Getty.)
they have a warrant to find evidence of eggs?
ol JB is pacing in his front yard hoping against hope they don’t check his fridge, it’s where he keeps the mother-lode of his arsenal
Why does he have two watches on?
Because Justin Bieber is not only Now, he is also the Future.
@Dougie +1
No, the one on the right is a chastity bracelet. I gave one to my wife.
This is exactly how one gets “street cred”
Of all the dipshit things that he has done or could have done. He gets his house raided for egging a neighbor? Crazy. I hope they strip searched him with a broom handle.
Already one arrested for cocaine possession, how many more will bite the dust in this one?
Can’t we just deport his ass back to Canada? Sorry Canada, but that little douchenozzle should be your problem…
*palatial mansion in Beverly Hills guards with machine guns are outside doing sweeps.* Flash bang explodes and gunfire erupts, dead bodies are everywhere. Young hotshot slides across marble floor with a beretta in each hand murdering shady body guards en masse. A shady Colombian bodyguard appears behind our hero he surely has the drop on him, at the last second an older man jumps in the way of the bullets. Hotshot: IT WAS HIS LAST WEEK ON THE FORCE!!!!!!! Hotshot shows pulls a shotgun out and evicerates the bodyguard and proceeds upstairs kicking in the bedroom. The room is wall to wall with cartons of eggs and justin beiber with a sadden Hussein-sequel beard. Hotshot: MOTHER OF GOD! A gunshot is heard, fade to black, The crowd goes fucking nuts.
I think we all know how we want this to end.
[gifsoup.com]
41 Shots
/not enough, but a start
That’s how the Gangsta’s in Canada roll. Usually, they apologize a week later.
I hope he gets squished by Cthulhu in real life.