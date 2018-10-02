Getty Image

To put it lightly, Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court is something that people have had passionate reactions to in recent weeks. The responses have been as varied as parodies on Saturday Night Live to tearful sexual assault survivors confronting Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), whose vote seems to have decided that Kavanaugh will be confirmed. Now the music world is letting its voice be heard via a protest concert that will take place outside of the Supreme Court.

The event, dubbed “Bravery Is Contagious,” is going down on Thursday at 7 p.m. in support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez, both of whom are alleged victims of Kavanaugh. The lineup for the show is impressive, as R.E.M. leader Michael Stipe, Erykah Badu, Alicia Keys, Amanda Palmer, and Maxwell are all slated to perform. Other people set to take part in the protest include Arianna Huffington, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Peter Sarsgaard.

The artists involved have been vocal about the situation: Alicia Keys has shared a variety of posts critical of Kavanaugh and laudatory of Blasey Ford, and Palmer shared a message of creativity and positivity in a recent tweet, “Dear everybody. Channel your anger. If you have time today, make some art. Anything. You don’t have to show it to anybody and it absolutely does not have to be good. Make sounds. Paint shapes. Write something. Take plants and arrange. Anything. Make some art. Love, Amanda.”