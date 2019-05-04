Brie Larson Beautifully Covers Ariana Grande’s ‘My Everything’ On Instagram

05.04.19 1 hour ago

Brie Larson‘s Twitter bio claims she is an actor, mushroom forager, SCUBA certified diver, dog mom, and Captain Marvel. After her latest Instagram story, the star can now add “musician” to her list. The Captain Marvel star posted a video of herself playing electric guitar and singing an angelic cover of Ariana Grande‘s 2014 song “My Everything.”

The actor made it clear she’s also a huge fan of Grande. “Stan forever,” the caption reads.

Larson mentions she borrowed both the guitar and the amp, “I guess I should get my own soon,” she wrote. She also thanked Grande for having the “most fun songs to sing.”

This isn’t the first time Larson has shown her love of Grande. Back in March, Larson was seen harmonizing with Captain Marvel co-star Samuel L. Jackson to a version of Grande’s “7 rings.”

Larson and Jackson are co-staring in a new Netflix series, Unicorn Store. In her directorial debut, Larson plays an aimless woman who finds meaning when she receives a mysterious invitation which adds color to her life. Samuel L. Jackson co-stars as the store’s quirky owner who gives Larson’s life a new direction with an absurd promise; to fulfill her lifelong dream of owning a unicorn.

