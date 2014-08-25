British Photographer Amanda De Cadenet Took A Bunch Of Classy Backstage MTV VMA Portraits

The MTV VMAs aren’t exactly known for being the classiest of affairs, so they enlisted the help of British photographer Amanda de Cadenet to take these cool backstage portraits of performers, presenters and winners at last night’s ceremony with the backdrop of a vintage-looking American flag. Hell, if you can make even Miley Cyrus looking something resembling sophisticated, then I’d say you’re doing something right. So here’s a sampling of the portraits accumulated by both de Cadenet and MTV, completely sans of boobs, butts or drug paraphernalia. Enjoy.
Here’s de Cadenet, herself:
Miley Cyrus and “Jesse”:
Chloe Moretz:
Snoop Dogg:
Laverne Cox:
Cox with a couple other OITNB ladies:
Jay Pharoah:
The Moonman:
Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough:
Common:
Chanel Iman and Cassandra Grey:
Jordan Sparks and Jason Derulo:
TIL classy is the same as Instagram filters
Far better than anything Terry Richardson (Richards? whatevs) has ever put out.
These are nice, they make the people look human, but they’re nice because of a well picked back cloth, and a really warm light/film combo (or shitty PS effects; I gave up on photography about when I needed a mouse as part of my darkroom).
However, and a little part of me cringes at this, I suspect the treatment they did to render their flag “vintage appearing” as horrendous and against the Flag Code. And as a semi-lefty who loves my flag as much as he abhors our government, that ain’t right.
Shouldn’t a pro be able to properly white-balance the scene?
A professional photographer took these; she spent years honing her craft in her bathroom
Pfft, pure garbage. Want to see good pictures? Go buy a copy of Kim’s coffee table book, she’s a true artist!
She used to be an actress. She was a lead in Eric Schaefer’s Fall, which is a pretty good film not many people know about and which got a sequel last year.
Read this “not too many people know about it, except for me”
She’s also dated a bunch of famous dudes and I’m jealous of her.
Tell us more about your movie Eric…
The flag is cool.
I love the homeless guy is model. Nice brain, Miley.