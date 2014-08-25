British Photographer Amanda De Cadenet Took A Bunch Of Classy Backstage MTV VMA Portraits

The MTV VMAs aren’t exactly known for being the classiest of affairs, so they enlisted the help of British photographer Amanda de Cadenet to take these cool backstage portraits of performers, presenters and winners at last night’s ceremony with the backdrop of a vintage-looking American flag. Hell, if you can make even Miley Cyrus looking something resembling sophisticated, then I’d say you’re doing something right. So here’s a sampling of the portraits accumulated by both de Cadenet and MTV, completely sans of boobs, butts or drug paraphernalia. Enjoy.

Here’s de Cadenet, herself:

Making out with Moon Man @mtv #vma

A post shared by Amanda de Cadenet (@amandadecadenet) on

Miley Cyrus and “Jesse”:

Jesse & @mileycyrus #homelessinAmerica @mtv #vma

A post shared by Amanda de Cadenet (@amandadecadenet) on

Chloe Moretz:

@chloegracemoretz 💗 #vma @mtv

A post shared by Amanda de Cadenet (@amandadecadenet) on

Snoop Dogg:

@snoopdog you never disappoint @mtv #vma

A post shared by Amanda de Cadenet (@amandadecadenet) on

Laverne Cox:

@lavernecox at the 2014 #VMAs. Photo by @amandadecadenet

A post shared by MTV (@mtv) on

Cox with a couple other OITNB ladies:

Jay Pharoah:

@jaypharoah at the 2014 #VMAs. Photo by @amandadecadenet

A post shared by MTV (@mtv) on

The Moonman:

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough:

@ninadobrev and @juleshough at the 2014 #VMAs. Photo by @amandadecadenet

A post shared by MTV (@mtv) on

Common:

@common at the 2014 #VMAs. Photo by @amandadecadenet

A post shared by MTV (@mtv) on

Chanel Iman and Cassandra Grey:

@chaneliman and @cassandragrey at the 2014 #VMAs. Photo by @amandadecadenet

A post shared by MTV (@mtv) on

Jordan Sparks and Jason Derulo:

@jordinsparks and @jasonderulo at the 2014 #VMAs. Photo by @amandadecadenet

A post shared by MTV (@mtv) on

(Via Huffington Post)

