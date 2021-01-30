British producer Sophie, who was critically acclaimed for her contributions to the electronic music world, has died at the age of 34, following a tragic fall in Athens, Greece early Saturday morning. A representative confirmed the news to Pitchfork and a statement from Sophie’s label, Transgressive and Future Classic, also confirmed it. “True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us,” they said. “The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time.”

Born Sophie Xeon, they stepped into the European music scene back in the early 2010s thanks to a number of house-adjacent records, including 2013’s “Nothing More To Say.” Their first project arrived with 2015’s Product compilation and three years later, Sophie’s official debut album, Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides, was released. It was also during the press run for the album that Sophie, whose identity was unknown at the time, came out as transgender. (They preferred to use gender non-binary pronouns.)

Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides earned a nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 2019 Grammys and the following year, it would land appearances on several decade-end lists. After hearing about Sophie’s death, Sam Smith, Rina Sawayama, Christin And The Queens, and more took to Twitter to share their reactions and honor them.

You can read some of the tweets from Sophie’s peers below.

Heartbreaking news. The world has lost an angel. A true visionary and icon of our generation. Your light will continue to inspire so many for generations to come. Thinking of Sophie’s family and friends at this hard time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7qr4aI0DDi — samsmith (@samsmith) January 30, 2021

RIP SOPHIE 💗 u were the sweetest – an icon and a visionary. the world and our community has lost a beautiful soul pic.twitter.com/Nxbvx3hsSU — RINA SAWAYAMA (@rinasawayama) January 30, 2021

RIP SOPHIE 💗 u were the sweetest – an icon and a visionary. the world and our community has lost a beautiful soul pic.twitter.com/Nxbvx3hsSU — RINA SAWAYAMA (@rinasawayama) January 30, 2021

Sophie was a stellar producer, a visionary, a reference. She rebelled against the narrow, normative society by being an absolute triumph, both as an artist and as a woman. I can’t believe she is gone. We need to honor and respect her memory and legacy. Cherish the pioneers. pic.twitter.com/3kyRl1KabY — Chris (@QueensChristine) January 30, 2021

RIP SOPHIE. A huge loss. Thank you for the creations you left us with in this world 💔 — Kelly Lee Owens (@kellyleeowens) January 30, 2021

-Damn man…rest in peace SOPHIE. This is so sad. I can’t believe this😢 — Jlin the Innovator aka The Drum Doctor (@Jlin_P) January 30, 2021

I’m heartbroken.

Thank you Sophie Rest In Power!

You will always be remembered as a true game changer, powerful presence and an incredibly original producer ! Your music and production brought me so much joy! pic.twitter.com/VZ1v9UNSb5 — Peaches (@peaches) January 30, 2021

This SOPHIE news really sucks… aside from being a literal genius she was just a genuinely caring person. Rest easy my love 🦋 pic.twitter.com/HpLEl11cE9 — Shamir (@ShamirBailey) January 30, 2021

Thinking about the last time I saw Sophie in France. I remember her getting off stage as I was going on. She was wearing patent leather. I never remember what anyone was wearing but I remember that and how beautiful she was in every way. — THE BLESSED MADONNA (@Blessed_Madonna) January 30, 2021

RIP SOPHIE. so devastating – a true pioneer and icon — TKAY ⚡️ (@TKAYMAIDZA) January 30, 2021

everything she touched was exciting, fearless and beyond innovative – you could really feel her soul in the music so beautiful, raw & fearless. i’m so thankful to have existed in a time where i could be inspired by sophie in real time. god bless — TKAY ⚡️ (@TKAYMAIDZA) January 30, 2021

(via Pitchfork)