Britney Spears And Katy Perry Put On An Awkward Photo Clinic At The ‘Smurfs 2’ Premiere

I do not have “Britney Spears,” “Katy Perry,” or “Smurfs 2” Google alerts. Swear. I just happened to scroll past a few photos of the two pop stars looking really uncomfortable at the premiere of a sequel to a movie about CGI’d blue creatures from our childhood interacting with real live people and my randomness radar hit max alert.

From the minimum amount of effort I’m willing to put into researching this, apparently Britney has made a song for the movie and Katy is the voice of Smurfette. That’s why they’re there together. Question one answered. But I have so many more. Have they never met before? Does it make perfect sense that they’ve never met? Are these pictures more weird if it turns out they have met? Was this premiere held at the dollar theater in a small Midwestern town? Did Britney go heavy on her shrug routine earlier in the day and therefore her shoulders were stuck like that all evening? I’m certain I’ve seen these people smile like normal human beings bbefore, why was it so difficult on this one occasion?

I could go on for days. Here’s more of the awkward imagery.

Via Getty Images