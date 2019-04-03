Britney Spears Has Checked Herself Into A Mental Health Facility

04.03.19

Britney Spears has checked herself into a mental health facility, TMZ reports. The news comes in the wake of serious health concerns for her father, Jamie Spears. The elder Spears suffered a ruptured colon last year and has undergone two surgeries to repair damage to his colon and intestines, the second of which recently experienced complications. According to TMZ, her father’s health has put a strain on Britney’s mental health, so she checked in to get help last week and will be spending 30 days in care.

As news broke, Spears posted to Instagram a message of hope, saying “Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit.” It’s advice that Spears has come to know well, as her mental health has been in the conversation for more than a decade, since she checked into UCLA Medical Center’s psych ward 2008 following a custody battle with Kevin Federline. It was later revealed that Spears suffers from bipolar disorder.

We all need to take time for a little "me time." :)

Britney Spears’ Las Vegas residency has been on hold since late last year when her father’s health struggles began. She wrote the following on Instagram at the time:

“A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time.”

I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always.

Hopefully, Britney Spears will be feeling well and back to the stage in no time, and her father will be able to make a full recovery.

