Getty Image

From the people who brought you Broadway’s Rock Of Ages and Justin Bieber‘s “Love Yourself” music video, an intriguing new musical is debuting in Chicago this fall.

The Britney Spears jukebox musical Once Upon A One More Time will fill the vacancy left by the Michael Jackson musical Don’t Stop Till You Get Enough at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre this fall. The Jackson musical, which was originally scheduled for a 2020 Broadway debut after its run in the Windy City, was canceled in Chicago weeks before the debut of HBO’s documentary Leaving Neverland. Producers of the Jackson musical attribute the show’s cancelation to a 33-day Actors’ Equity strike, but it is also possible that the film and its graphic depiction of the trauma and abuse that the subjects suffered following their relationship with Jackson may have factored into the decision to cancel the musical.

Once Upon A One More Time will blend the storylines of several classic fairytales with the music of Britney Spears, featuring a feminist twist on the storybook narratives. In a press statement, the pop icon expressed her excitement for the upcoming musical. “I’m so excited to have a musical with my songs – especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore,” said Spears. “This is a dream come true for me!”

Once Upon A One More Time will play at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre from October 29 to December 1.