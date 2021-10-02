Britney Spears and her team had a big win at the end of last month when a judge ruled that her father Jamie Spears was suspended from his role as her conservator. While Jamie has not been permanently removed from the position, it is a step in the right direction. But those who hoped the news would result in the singer returning to the stage, that, according to TMZ, is not happening any time soon.

Sources close to Britney told the publication that she’s in no rush to get back to performing, a stance she’s held for a long time. Instead, for now, she plans to enjoy her freedom from her father as well as her new engagement to Sam Asghari, whom she’s dated for the last four yeras. Sources claim that it will be quite a while before she returns to the stage, if she returns at all. Others say that she may never do it again at all.

All of this comes as the FBI reportedly launched an investigation against Jamie Spears for illegally bugging Britney’s home, as revealed in The New York Times‘ documentary, Controlling Britney Spears. These allegations led to Britney’s lawyer demanding that Jamie be removed from the conservatorship.