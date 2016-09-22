Watch Britney Spears’ Sons Scare The Bejesus Out Of Her

#Britney Spears #Pranks #Twitter
09.22.16 2 years ago

The internet is full of videos of folks scaring the living hell out of other folks. If you want to see people convinced that dinosaurs have come back and are roaming the hallways, there’s a clip for that. If you want to see people cry because they’re convinced zombies are attacking their train, there’s a clip for that. Maybe the scare arms race has left us jaded, maybe it’s because one of the Bushmen passed away, but we’ve lost sight of the joy of simply hiding behind a corner and shouting at people. Thank God that Britney Spears‘ sons are here to show us the way back.

Sean and Jayden Federline got a hold of their mom’s phone and used it to film themselves scaring their mom so bad that she hit the deck. That little “hehe” at the end is a lesson to all of us. And good thing that Spears herself had a sense of humor about the whole thing, posting the clip to Twitter with the caption “My damn kids.”

When she’s not busy being terrified by her kids, Spears has been mounting a bit of a comeback attempt. She dropped a new album back in August and returned to the VMAs stage for the first time in a decade that same month.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Britney Spears#Pranks#Twitter
TAGSBritney SpearsPRANKSTwitter

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP