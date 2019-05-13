Getty Image

Last month saw the rise of the #FreeBritney movement, as fans (including Miley Cyrus) believed that Britney Spears was being held in a mental health facility against her will thanks to her father, who has the legal authority to make decisions about Spears’ life due to his conservator status over her. Spears didn’t speak out against her father as #FreeBritney gained steam, but now it looks like she’s ready to do to so.

TMZ reports that in court on Friday, Spears told a judge that her father, Jamie Spears, committed her to the treatment facility against her will, and that the lawyer of Lynne Spears (Britney’s mother) made the same allegation. The judge reportedly ordered an expert to evaluate Spears, and until that happens, there will be no change in the conservatorship.

Following #FreeBritney, Spears seemed to indicate that her situation was OK, writing in a post on Instagram, “I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! […] My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment. You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you.”