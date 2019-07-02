Brockhampton Tease Something Called ‘Ginger’ In A New Video

Getty Image

Towards the end of last year, Brockhampton released their well-received new album, Iridescence, which debuted at the top of the charts and became the band’s first No. 1 record. There’s no concrete word yet on when its follow-up might surface, but the group is now teasing something new with a new video.

The 49-second clip shows Matt Champion sitting on the wing of a golden plane, seemingly the same one the band had on stage at Bonnaroo this year, as new music plays. The shot gradually zooms in until it is focused on Champion’s hat, which says “Ginger” on it. At this point, it is not clear if “Ginger” is the name of a song, an album, both, or something else entirely.

In a recent interview with GQ, the group’s Kevin Abstract said the band wants to make a “summer album” and compared their new music to Outkast, saying, “We want to make a summer album. Feel-good. Not too sad and like, ‘Oh, our life sucks,’ just more like, ‘Just enjoy what’s in front of you.’ […] Something we’re doing is putting those type of lyrics — like this shit is trash, anxiety, depression, all that stuff — taking those type of lyrics and putting it on a song that a bunch of people could dance to or something. It’s just like ‘Hey Ya!’ My favorite song ever. It’s basically that.”

Watch the teaser above, and read our review of Brockhampton’s Iridescence here, as well as our review of Abstract’s Arizona Baby here.