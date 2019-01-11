New Zealand Pop Duo Broods’ New Single ‘Hospitalized’ Is Infectious, Bass-Driven Pop Perfection

01.11.19 1 hour ago

New Zealand pop duo Broods has shared another single from their upcoming album, Don’t Feed The Pop Monster. “Hospitalized” is funky, sparkling synth-pop, and one of Broods’ most compelling singles to date.

On “Hospitalized,” singer Georgia Nott longs for a break from all the noise. Physical pain would be a welcome distraction from constant emotional hurt, and medically mandated rest would give Nott an excuse to take care of herself. (Gotta love late capitalism.) Nott sings the fast, tongue-twister lyrics with desperation: “Cause I feel like I’m broken but I never got a reason / So I’m gonna jump, I’m gonna push myself until I get hospitalized.”

Nott shared some details about the inspiration for the song in press materials. “We were all talking about who had broken a bone, and I was saying how I’d never broken anything but kind of wanted to, just to see how it feels. That turned into this idea of wanting to get hurt so you can have something to blame your self-pity on. Like, ‘I’m sad—but I’ve got a reason, I promise!’,” Nott said.

Broods’ new album, Don’t Feed The Pop Monster, is due out on February 1 via Neon Gold/Atlantic Records (you can pre-order it here). Listen to “Hospitalized” above, and check out Broods’ upcoming US tour dates here.

Around The Web

TAGSBroodsDon't Feed The Pop Monsterhospitalized

Listen To This

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

01.11.19 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.08.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.07.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.07.19 4 days ago
The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

01.04.19 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP