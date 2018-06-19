Watch Bruce Springsteen Jam With A Blues Band In A Bowling Alley In Asbury Park

#Bruce Springsteen
Senior Music Writer
06.19.18

Getty Image

Bruce Springsteen is without any dispute one of the biggest and most popular rock stars on the planet. At a moments notice he could announce a stadium tour around the world and fill it to the brim with fans in hours. That’s what makes his current run on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theater so special. To see someone with that kind of star-power in such an intimate space feels like a once in a lifetime opportunity. Still, on Monday night, “The Boss” decided to downsize even further, joining Danny Clinch’s Tangiers Blues Band as a special guest for the opening of the 700-person capacity Asbury Lanes bowling alley.

Seemingly glad to be free from the scripted show he’s performed night in and night- ut over the last year, Bruce let loose with the band onstage spurning any of his own material and jamming out to a wide variety of different covers, beginning with Huey “Piano” Smith’s “Rockin’ Pneumonia aAnd The Boogie Woogie Flu,” before moving into Muddy Waters’s classic “I Just Want To Make Love To You,” and a sprawling, 10-minute rendition of “Down The Road A Piece,” that Springsteen’s been playing on and off since his bar band beginnings. He finally ended his time on stage after about half an hour with a loose and raucous take on the Beatles’ “Twist And Shout.”

You can watch footage of Bruce jamming out above and below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bruce Springsteen
TAGSBRUCE SPRINGSTEEN

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.19.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.18.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 4 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

06.14.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP