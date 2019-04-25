Shorefire

Bruce Springsteen didn’t put out a new album in 2018, but it was still a huge year for the rock legend thanks to his Springsteen On Broadway show and Netflix special. Towards the end of the year, he also teased a new album for 2019, and now it’s official: Western Stars, Springteen’s 19th studio album, will be out on June 14 via Columbia Records. The album will be available for pre-order tomorrow, which is also when the first taste of the record, “Hello Sunshine,” will be shared.

Springsteen said of the album, “This record is a return to my solo recordings featuring character driven songs and sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements. It’s a jewel box of a record.” A press release also notes, “The 13 tracks of Western Stars encompass a sweeping range of American themes, of highways and desert spaces, of isolation and community and the permanence of home and hope.” Furthermore, the release also says the album was inspired “in part from the Southern California pop records of the late ’60s and early ’70s,” and that it was recorded mostly in his New Jersey home, as well as in California and New York.

Check out the Western Stars album art and tracklist below.

1. “Hitch Hikin'”

2. “The Wayfarer”

3. “Tucson Train”

4. “Western Stars”

5. “Sleepy Joe’s Café”

6. “Drive Fast (The Stuntman)”

7. “Chasin’ Wild Horses”

8. “Sundown”

9. “Somewhere North of Nashville”

10. “Stones”

11. “There Goes My Miracle”

12. “Hello Sunshine”

13. “Moonlight Motel”

Western Stars is out 6/17 via Columbia Records.