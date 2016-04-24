Bruce Springsteen Pours ‘Purple Rain’ In Flawless Tribute To Former Rock Rival Prince

A few days have passed since the unspeakable news about Prince Rogers Nelson was uttered. The star that outshined all stars was no more, and to that effect, his hits (and non-hits) have played on constant radio and iTunes rotation since Prince was proven mortal after all. Perhaps he’s surrounded in his own version of violet-tinted heaven while surrounded by savory breakfast foods right now. Or maybe fragments of Prince are now embedded in all of us, but let’s not get too morbid. The Purple one would enjoy the adoration for some time but encourage us to move on to brighter, lavender-filled pastures.
Since the dreadful happening, many tributes have occurred. The internet appreciated Prince’s merciless shutdowns while others were busy dancing the night away. Saturday evening saw a continued outpouring, including a tribute from a former charts rival, Bruce Springsteen. These two landed in vastly different directions, careerwise, but in the 1980s, they were pop music rivals. The Purple Rain album and Springsteen’s Born in the U.S.A. jockeyed back and forth for the top Billboard album spot in 1984 and 1985. Each took their turn in the winner’s position, but I think most would agree that Prince ended up leading the more diverse and celebrated career.
Maybe I’m just partial because I was there, but Ben Harper had the flawless tribute at his show at the Ryman Friday.
I saw Ben Harper play Purple Rain at the Orpheum in the Twin Cities years ago (I wanna say 2007) and it was amazing. He said that was the first time he’d ever played it live. I can only imagine how good it would be after more practice with it and real emotion behind it
More diverse? I guarantee the author has no idea of all the music Bruce made from 1966-1972 and the dozens of songs he’s written that were given to other artists.
But his first album was Born To Run! I’ve never heard of “The Wild, The Innocent & The E Street Shuffle” or “Greetings From Asbury Park”, so they obviously don’t exist.
I think both artists are equally diverse, but Prince’s musicality may have been more influential and I respect people who say that.
Just wait until Springsteen kicks the bucket to see ‘celebrated career.’
This is great, and I had no doubt Bruce would pay tribute. The nice thing is, Prince and Bruce often went out of their respective ways to mention how much they liked and respected one another, often going backstage at each other’s shows. It’s fun to imagine Bruce and Prince kicking back over some pancakes and talking about their influences.
Saw Bruce play in DC right after Johnny Cash died, he did a similar tribute. Pretty incredible stuff from the Boss as usual here.
Come on now–not that we need to make it a competition at all, but Bruce is going on 50 years of an amazing and diverse career–second to and touched by none others. If this author thinks Prince has been celebrated–just wait and see the outpourings of love and respect that untold the sad, sad, day in the future when we lose the one and only Boss of rock and roll and all time for that matter.
Bruce and Prince hit the heights at the same time in the 80s. They really respected each other. This was s deep loss for Bruce.