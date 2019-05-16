Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

BTS are in New York for their first-ever US stadium tour, and as international superstars tend to do when they’re in New York, the Korean pop band appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The Bangtan Boys visited the Ed Sullivan Theater for a special performance of their song “Boy With Luv,” and they really took that “Ed Sullivan” theme and ran with it.

More than 55 years after The Beatles made their iconic boy band debut on The Ed Sullivan Show, BTS transformed the Ed Sullivan Theater into a time machine, honoring the boy bands of years past while showcasing their own fresh dance moves and harmonies. Colbert, doing his best old-timey TV announcer voice, introduces the stage full of boys with bowl cuts and immaculately tailored suits. The boys perform their Map Of The Soul: Persona track “Boy With Luv.” The whole segment is filmed in black and white. It’s a really neat performance, and a showcase for BTS’ creativity as performers.

Check out BTS’ upcoming tour dates below, and watch the band perform “Boy With Luv” on Colbert above.

05/18 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

05/19 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

05/25 — San Paulo, Brazil @Allianz Parque

06/01 — London, UK @Wembley Stadium

06/07 — Paris, France @ Stade De France

07/06 — Osaka, Japan @ Yanmar Stadium Nagai

07/07 — Osaka, Japan @ Yanmar Stadium Nagai

07/13 — Shizuoka, Japan @ Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa

07/14 — Shizuoka, Japan @ Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa