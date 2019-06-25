Getty Image

If you missed out on seeing BTS’ massive Love Yourself tour in person, fear not, because the band has you covered.

Following the record-breaking release of Burn The Stage: The Movie and BTS World Tour: Love Yourself In Seoul, the Korean pop band have announced another concert film coming to theaters. BTS: Bring The Soul is coming August 7, 2019.

According to a press release, Bring The Soul picks up following BTS’ sold-out Love Yourself tour in Europe. The day after the Paris show, the boys sit around a rooftop table in the cities, sharing never-before-heard stories with each other (and with fans.)

The film isn’t a traditional concert movie — from the description, it sounds more like an oral history or behind-the-music documentary, giving fans a uniquely intimate look at the BTS tour experience. Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, said in a press release, “[Bring The Soul gives] fans around the world an intimate opportunity to see the band following their landmark Love Yourself tour. The ARMYs are truly a community, and we are excited to bring them together for an all-new BTS experience in cinemas worldwide.”

Tickets go on sale July 3. You can check out more about the movie and where to see it here.