BUKU Music + Art Project announced its 2020 daily lineup today, including new additions to its lineup which include punk-rap collective Suicideboys and Houston-bred Cactus Jack rapper Don Toliver. Previously announced headliners for the festival included Tyler The Creator and Run The Jewels, with support from producer Kaytranada, Compton rapper Roddy Ricch, pop singer Charli XCX, and Houston hottie Megan Thee Stallion. The 60-act festival takes place March 20 and 21 in New Orleans, across five stages at the Mardi Gras World grounds along the Mississippi River. See the daily lineup below.

BUKU Music + Art Project was founded in 2012, aimed at delivering a house-party vibe to concertgoers and to showcase New Orleans’ arts and culture scenes. Previously the Project brought in an even mix of EDM, hip-hop, and indie rock including headliners like Kid Cudi, Migos, Travis Scott, ASAP Rocky, Major Lazer, Flosstradamus, TV On The Radio, and more. This year’s performers will include new performers Dom Dolla, Kompany B2B Calcium, Lucii, OHSO: Bounce Dat, Stone Cold Jzzle, GØ PNIK, and P-Tab. Single-day passes for the 2020 edition go on sale Friday, January 24 at 10 AM CST. More information on tickets offerings and pricing can be found at thebukuproject.com. Check out the Instagram video above for the daily lineups.