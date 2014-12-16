BUKU Music + Art Project Announces Its 2015 Lineup With A Sexxxy Video

#Music Festivals
12.16.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

The BUKU Music + Art Project, which has been held annually in New Orleans on the banks of the Mississippi River since 2012, unveiled its 2015 lineup this morning. Among the highlights: Run the Jewels, Empire of the Sun, Passion Pit, G-Easy, A$ap Rocky, Bassnectar, Die Antwoord, TV on the Radio, Tove Lo, Porter Robinson and Big Freedia. Watch the mildly mesmerizing video above, which was directed by Benjamin Reece and Tyler Yee, for more lineup info (I’m told more acts will soon be added). Tickets are on sale now for the festival, which will be held on March 13 & 14.

See y’all there!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Music Festivals
TAGSBUKUbuku music + art festivalmusic festivals

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP