BUKU Music + Art Project Announces Its 2015 Lineup With A Sexxxy Video

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The BUKU Music + Art Project, which has been held annually in New Orleans on the banks of the Mississippi River since 2012, unveiled its 2015 lineup this morning. Among the highlights: Run the Jewels, Empire of the Sun, Passion Pit, G-Easy, A$ap Rocky, Bassnectar, Die Antwoord, TV on the Radio, Tove Lo, Porter Robinson and Big Freedia. Watch the mildly mesmerizing video above, which was directed by Benjamin Reece and Tyler Yee, for more lineup info (I’m told more acts will soon be added). Tickets are on sale now for the festival, which will be held on March 13 & 14.

See y’all there!