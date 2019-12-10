New Orleans based music festival BUKU Music + Art Project announced it’s lineup for 2020 today and fans can expect an eclectic show headlined by Tyler The Creator, Flume, Illenium, Glass Animals, and Run The Jewels. Set for March 20-21 at the Mardi Gras World grounds, the ninth-year festival will not only highlight talents from across multiple genres of music, but it will also continue its support of the Upbeat Academy Foundation, a non-profit organization that gives New Orleans youth with opportunities to study music production in the genres of hip-hop and dance. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13.

The absolutely stacked lineup also includes pop stars like Charli XCX, R&B standouts Ari Lennox and Lucky Daye, political punk band Pussy Riot, genre-bending beat masters like Gramatik and Kaytranada, and a wealth of rap’s hottest stars, from GoldLink and Megan Thee Stallion to Flatbush Zombies, Roddy Ricch, and Young M.A. There’s also whatever genre 100 Gecs falls into, marking the viral duo’s first big-name festival billing not including the Minecraft Fire Festival.

The BUKU Project also boasts “a real-time Live Graffiti Gallery featuring local painters, one-of-a-kind industrial art installations, celebrated local cuisine, and pop-up, street-style performances” spread across five stages situated along the Mississippi River. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13 at 10 AM CT, with a short pre-sale Thursday for American Express holders. For more information, check out thebukuproject.com