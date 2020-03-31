Bun B Offers A Simple Response To ‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic’s ‘N-Word’ Complaints

Tiger King has been the talk of the internet since the documentary series first hit Netflix earlier this month. The show’s subject, Joe Exotic, is an eclectic character and a controversial figure. That’s true for a number of reasons, and now a new one can be added to the list: Old footage of him has resurfaced, in which he complains about not being able to say the “N-word.”

In the video, which TMZ notes is from 2015, Exotic is speaking to the camera and he says, “What’s going on in here, in this country? It’s absolutely pathetic. I can’t say the N-word, but you can get on YouTube and watch any Black man’s rap video, and they’re calling each other the N-word. What the hell, is this discrimination? I’m white, I can’t say the N-word and they can?”

Ummm so I found this earlier today… pic.twitter.com/gd3kBsq6d0 — Terry Jane Paul (@InThierry) March 31, 2020

Since the clip emerged, Exotic has not gotten much sympathy online for his views. One of his detractors is Bun B, who shared the video and added a simple message: “No Joe. You’re pathetic. Later for this clown.”

Speaking of old footage resurfacing, fans have recently discovered that some of the personalities from Tiger King were actually involved with Britney Spears’ 2001 MTV Video Music Awards performance. Meanwhile, Cardi B said she wanted to start a GoFundMe campaign for Exotic, although she later insisted she was joking.

