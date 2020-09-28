Getty Image
Music

Burna Boy Takes Over Spotify’s Black History Is Now Hub To Celebrate Nigerian Independence Day

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

It’s the week of Nigerian Independence Day and to celebrate, Spotify is teaming up with one of the country’s biggest stars. Burna Boy, fresh off the release of his album Twice As Tall, is taking over Spotify’s Black History Is Now hub, curating a personal collection of playlists and podcasts to amplify Black voices in music and more.

Among those playlists are Black Superheroes, made up of Burna’s inspirations and idols, Black To The Future, with which the African star predicts the next generation of superstars on the rise, and Queen, co-curated by Burna’s mom and celebrating the women who helped shape his career. Elsewhere on the Black History Is Now hub, listeners can learn about Fela Kuti, Angelique Kidjo, Supercat, and Bob Marley as part of The Elite 5 along with Diddy; all are artists Burna classifies as legendary.

Spotify also created limited-edition comic book Burna Boy cards with different characters inspired by Twice As Tall’s themes. You can check them out below.

Twice As Tall was released in August and featured appearances from Chris Martin, Naughty by Nature, and Stormzy, with production from DJDS, Telz, and Timbaland. It peaked at No. 54 on US Billboard 200.

Burna Boy is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Topics: #SpotifyTags: ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×