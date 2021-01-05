It’s a new year, but stars continue to deliver their late-night performances via pre-recorded video rather than live onstage. That condition looks to continue in 2021 but that may not be the worst thing in the world. Aside from keeping performers and their fans safer, the pre-recorded performances allow some creative staging and camera work that might not otherwise be feasible in a live setting. Burna Boy, who kicks off his 2021 with a performance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, proves this with “Way Too Big.”

Standing on a plinth overlooking his band and backup singers, Burna literalizes his album’s title Twice As Tall, surveying the scene from his raised vantage point and evoking a historical monument. Burna closed out his 2020 with a video for the song, which similarly set him up as a model of success, appearing on a billboard in Lagos. Here, although the staging is stripped-down in comparison, he’s able to take advantage of a larger space than would be allowed on the usual late-night stage to keep the same epic mood.

Watch Burna Boy’s late-night performance of “Way Too Big” above.

Twice As Tall is out now on Atlantic Records. Listen to it here.

Burna Boy is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.