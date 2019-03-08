Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Upon the first single’s release for Cage The Elephant’s upcoming fifth career album, Social Cues, I noted that “Ready To Let Go” was “as sturdy and inviting as anything they’ve ever done, beginning their latest album cycle with a bang.” Now sharing the second track from the upcoming album, Cage has shown that the first release was not a fluke, and they are bringing their best selves to this latest album release.

“House Of Glass” is a punky, retro juggernaut, finding frontperson Matt Shultz talk-singing his way through a verse that isn’t far off from an Eels song, only to find the song kick into fifth gear for the energetic chorus. Coupled with geometrical ’80s imagery from Lexington-based artist Robert Beatty, the track positions the band as more than just a hit-making machine, serving as a foil for the easy-on-the-ears first single that presents as a little unhinged, a little dangerous, and a whole lot of fun.

Check out Cage The Elephant’s “Heart Of Glass” above. The Kentucky-based band’s new album, Social Cues, is out on April 19 via RCA Records. This summer, the band will be hitting the road on a co-headlining tour with Beck, being supported by Austin indie legends Spoon.