Last year, Calpurnia dropped their debut EP, Scout, and now they’ve returned with their first new music since then. The band just shared a video for their song “Cell,” an upbeat and fun garage rock tune on which the band sounds confident and like they’re having a grand old time. As for the video, it features clips of the band enjoying life as a touring band on the road.

Frontman Finn Wolfhard, who is also known for his roles in Stranger Things and It, said, “This song is about being taken advantage of in anyway.” Guitarist Ayla Tesler-Mabe also said of the video:

“While on our first ever official American tour, we had the pleasure of being joined by the incredible Pooneh Ghana for our last two shows in Austin and Houston. She is easily one of the most prolific and talented photographers (and videographers!) on the music scene right now, and so we left it to her to capture the joy and adventure of packing all your bandmates into a single van and hitting the road. This video is set to our newest single, ‘Cell,’ and we sincerely hope that this video makes you at least a bit as happy as we are in this footage.”

Calpurnia have been on a bit of a tear with music videos lately, as they also recently starred in Weezer’s video for their cover of a-ha’s ’80s classic “Take On Me.”

Watch the video for “Cell” above.