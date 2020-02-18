Cam O’bi is still hard at work on his debut album, Grown Ass Kid, and keeps his momentum going with the video for his latest single, “Perfect.” The new track sees the well-traveled producer teaming up with Chicago-based singer TheMind to harmonize their way through a reflective look at Cam’s romantic mistakes. The video, animated by Christopher-Brown, picks up where the animated video to Cam’s last single, “Grammy’s Babies,” left off, transporting the protagonist to a cloud-covered landscape with his crashed airplane in the foreground.

In a press release for the new song, Cam says: “People love tossing around the old, trite myth ‘nobody’s perfect,’ but when you consider the Earth with its unruly forests, complex atmosphere, fluctuating tilt, irregular rotation speed, arbitrary position in the solar system and so on, it becomes difficult to find a better word to describe it than just that: perfect. The problem is that we’re all perfect, because perfect doesn’t mean ‘without flaw.’ But the trouble begins when we turn our gaze at our true selves and try to reconcile that with the self we thought we were. I have theMIND to thank for helping me write this flaming nosedive of a song.”

“Perfect is the third single from Grown Ass Kid, after “Grammy’s Babies” and “Tenderheaded” featuring Smino. The album is expected to release later this year.