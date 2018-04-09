Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Here’s a head-scratching question: If you’re covering a song that’s credited to a different performer, but you actually co-wrote the track, is it actually a cover, since, in a way, it’s your own song? Included on Sam Smith’s 2017 album The Thrill Of It All is a song called “Palace,” which he co-wrote alongside rising country star Cam and Tyler Johnson (who produced and co-wrote much of Cam’s 2015 album Untamed). Now, Cam has shared a video of her performing the song, and while it’s billed as a cover, is it really?

Whether it’s truly a cover or not, it sure is lovely. In the gorgeously low-lit and one-shot video, Cam maintains the smoldering and dramatic energy of Smith’s recording, but with one significant difference: While the original is led by a piano with flourishes from a bluesy electric guitar, Cam lets the six-string take center stage on her interpretation, which results in an intimate ballad that’s more closely aligned with her country aesthetic. Like many Smith songs are, “Palace” is a vocal showcase, and Cam proves that hers are top rate, as she sounds as comfortable navigating the song’s hushed valley as as she does its emphatic sustained notes.

This display of Cam in peak form is a wonderful teaser for her upcoming album; Untamed‘s follow-up hasn’t been announced yet, but she did recently speak with us about it. Watch Diane perform “Palace” above, and revisit our interview with her here.