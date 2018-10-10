Camila Cabello had the night of her life at the AMAs tonight, taking home four of the five awards she was up for and nearly sweeping. After winning New Artist Of The Year, And Video, Best Pop/Rock Song and Best Collaboration for “Havana,” it would’ve been easy for the rising pop star to rest on her laurels, and just perform that hit one more time.

But that’s not really how Camila rolls. Instead, Cabello went up on the stage and performed a jaw-dropping, full orchestral version of “Consequences,” one of the slower tracks off her self-titled debut, and knocked the socks off both her old, die-hard fans, and any new ones in the audience that night who weren’t fully attuned to her star power. After tonight, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn’t know Cabello is going to be the next biggest star in the country.

Someone who knew that right away? Taylor Swift, who brought Cabello out on her Reputation stadium tour, an experience that seems to have bonded the pair, who were sitting cozy all night in the front row, casually sweeping up awards, Taylor won Artist Of The Year in her own right, and delivered a killer new version of “I Did Something Bad.” Watch Camila’s performance above if you didn’t see it live, and watch out for her next moves, they’re surely coming fast.