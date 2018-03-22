Camila Cabello Gets Mocked For ‘Fake’ Guitar Playing On ‘Ellen,’ But Fans Prove She Can Actually Play

03.22.18 1 hour ago

On yesterday’s episode of Ellen, Camila Cabello took the stage to perform “Never Be The Same,” but there was one element of her performance that raised some eyebrows. During the performance of the synth-heavy pop song, Cabello was playing the guitar, which didn’t seem to be super audible in the mix. That caused some skeptics to wonder (as Billboard notes) if Cabello was even actually playing the instrument, or if it was just a prop to make her look more musical.

Fortunately for Cabello’s reputation, Twitter is full of fans who were ready to defend her honor at a moment’s notice with video evidence that Cabello does, in fact, know her way around a six-string. One fan wrote in a pair of tweets, which included clips of Cabello playing acoustic and electric guitar, “Since when does Camila not play guitar? There’s literally an endless amount of videos of her playing Spanish and electric guitar. She’s been playing guitar throughout her girl group days and first played with her dad as a child.”

