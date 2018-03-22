Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On yesterday’s episode of Ellen, Camila Cabello took the stage to perform “Never Be The Same,” but there was one element of her performance that raised some eyebrows. During the performance of the synth-heavy pop song, Cabello was playing the guitar, which didn’t seem to be super audible in the mix. That caused some skeptics to wonder (as Billboard notes) if Cabello was even actually playing the instrument, or if it was just a prop to make her look more musical.

I'm trying really hard to figure out why Camila Cabello, who clearly does not play the guitar, is using one as a stage prop to wave her hand wildly in front of in some facsimile of "playing" it, for every performance of "Never Be the Same" I've seen lately. — Jennifer Still (@jenniferlstill) March 21, 2018

Fortunately for Cabello’s reputation, Twitter is full of fans who were ready to defend her honor at a moment’s notice with video evidence that Cabello does, in fact, know her way around a six-string. One fan wrote in a pair of tweets, which included clips of Cabello playing acoustic and electric guitar, “Since when does Camila not play guitar? There’s literally an endless amount of videos of her playing Spanish and electric guitar. She’s been playing guitar throughout her girl group days and first played with her dad as a child.”