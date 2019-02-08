Courtesy of Mastercard

This weekend, Camila Cabello is set to perform on one of the biggest stages in the world — opening up the 2019 Grammys. It’s worth noting that last year, only 12 short months ago, she was dropping her debut album, and this year she’s not only up for two awards, but has been chosen to open up the show, a huge feat for any performer, and even more so for one so young.

But before she scales new heights as an entertainer, the pop star took things back down a notch, performing at an intimate 2,000 person show at Los Angeles’ historic Orpheum Theatre earlier this week. Considering she spent last year opening up for Taylor Swift’s enormous Reputation stadium tour, and when she came back to LA for a solo run she was billed a the 4,000-capacity Palladium, this was quite an underplay for Cabello.

Partnering with MasterCard for the event, the singer expressed at a fireside chat before the show that connecting with her fans in person, and performing for them, remains her favorite way to stay involved, and the show certainly offered that opportunity. Cardholders and fans were tapped to attend the event, creating the kind of crowd who sing along breathlessly even to the deep cuts, and illustrating just how quickly Cabello’s star has risen since the release of Camila last year. Further proof is that along with partnering with MasterCard for the show, she will also be working with them for an entire campaign, which includes the introduction of a “sonic brand” and a full commercial spot.