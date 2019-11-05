Getty Image

Camp Flog Gnaw Performances From Tyler The Creator And Others Will Stream Exclusively On Twitch

Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival has become a pretty big deal in recent years, and for folks who aren’t able to make it out to the event this weekend, there’s a silver lining: Some of the weekend’s performances will be livestreamed exclusively on Twitch.

It’s not clear exactly which performances will be streamed, but so far, we know that some of the sets you’ll be able to catch online are Tyler The Creator, YG, DaBaby, and H.E.R.

Aside from the aforementioned artists, this year’s Camp Flog Gnaw lineup also includes Solange, FKA Twigs, Juice Wrld, Brockhampton, Clairo, Taco, Willow Smith, The Internet, GoldLink, Daniel Caesar, 21 Savage, Blood Orange, Earl Sweatshirt, Yasiin Bey, Yuna, Dominic Fike, Daisy, Na-Kel Smith, Slowthai, Radiant Children, Juto, Summer Walker, Thundercat, Willow Smith, Domo Genesis, IDK, Omar Apollo, Choker, Left Brain, Tomy Genesis, Mike G, Danti, Elephant Gym, Destiny Rogers, and Laundry Day.

In a previous interview with Zane Lowe, Tyler said of Camp Flog Gnaw, “I think I have one of the best festivals. Like, I have [one of the] top three festivals right now. It’s Coachella, then it’s me, and then I don’t know who the f*ck ever is next. But I have to make sure I keep pushing that to get to number one at some point.”

Find the full list of Camp Flog Gnaw set times below.

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

