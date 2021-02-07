Cardi B had a huge 2020, thanks to her Megan Thee Stallion collaboration “WAP,”and she was quick to release a new single for 2021, namely “Up.” The track arrived with an exciting music video, but both have been a little hard to find on iTunes. So she took to Instagram Live to express her frustrations and share some updates with followers.

“I’m really grateful for the music video, it’s turning out amazing,” she said during the livestream. “I’m really upset right now. The Devil has been working really f*cking hard, let me tell you. Because, I know people are having troubles finding the song on iTunes. I don’t even think the music video is up on iTunes yet.” She added, “I don’t know who dropped the ball and gave in or didn’t gave in or whatever to iTunes, but I’ve been working. I’ve been calling people on the label all night. I don’t know. Make sure you check it out on all streaming services. I think the song was turned in late to avoid leaks and stuff. ”

In addition to the botched video release, Cardi was recently accused of plagiarism by New Jersey rappers Mir Fontane and Mir Pesos. The duo claims she stole the hook to their August 2020 song “Stuck” to use on her “Up.” Cardi denied the accusations and said she “never Hurd [of] this man.” This was also the second time in the last 12 months that Cardi was accused of plagiarism with her music. In June 2020, an underground rapper pointed out similarities in one of her songs to that of Cardi’s verses on Offset’s “Clout” and Blueface’s “Thotiana (Remix).”

