Cardi B Doesn’t Want Anything ‘In Her Ear’ About ‘Be Careful’ And Offset Migos Anymore

04.05.18 24 mins ago

Getty Image

Cardi B is all set for world domination with the midnight release of her album Invasion Of Privacy on 04/06, a musical spot on Saturday Night Live the following weekend, and the first ever co-hosting gig on The Tonight Show that Monday. But, before it all goes down she just wants you to know ‘Be Careful’ isn’t about her beau Offset Migos. In a clip from an interview to be released tonight at midnight from Beats 1 Radio, Cardi silences all speculation about the nature and status of her relationship.

No, I wasn’t talkin’ about Offset, I just was talkin’ about things I relate to and that have happened to me… There are different types of things with different types of men anyways… First of all, I heard the record before I was even in love with Offset like that… Our relationship is like, at first we liked each other but were very protective of each other because people would put things in your ears, and I gotta protect my heart.”

What kinds of things were people putting in Cardi’s ears? Well, probably pictures of Offset naked with another woman in his hotel room and pictures of him laying in bed with yet another woman. Both scandals leaked to the press earlier this year after the rapper proposed to Cardi. Luckily for us, the other thing stuck in her ear was the track ‘Be Careful’ itself. Cardi gets emotional describing the impact the song had on her the first time it was played for her by Pardison.

“I wanted that record. It’s not that it’s the most important from all my songs. But, when I hear this song I be really crying. Like it really means so much. It gets me angry, it gets me sad. And I know that women are gonna relate.”

And with the mention of her friendly working relationship with Pardison, Cardi B manages to tiptoe around another drama bomb circulating last week that she had stolen the song from him without proper credit. The rumor just like the one about the lyrical inspiration for ‘Be Careful’ was debunked and all of us are left with a hot song and no questions as to why Cardi is calling her album Invasion Of Privacy.

You can check out the clip for yourself below.

