Getty Image

To celebrate International Women’s Day, some of the top artists in pop and hip-hop teamed up with Apple Music to curate some killer female-led playlists. Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Pink, Brandi Carlile, Halsey, Tierra Whack, Summer Walker, Lauren Daigle and Bebe Rexha have released exclusive playlists on Apple Music today, highlighting the accomplishments of their favorite female musicians.

Cardi B, the first woman to win the Grammy for Best Rap Album solo, includes some of the women who inspired her and paved the way for her success — rap gods like Missy Elliott and Lil Kim and pop icons Madonna and Lady Gaga. Carlile’s playlist is an eclectic blend of everyone from Gaga to Sheryl Crow to Emmylou Harris. All of the playlists are worth checking out, but Cabello’s playlist might be my favorite. Her playlist of visionary women includes classics by Fleetwood Mac and Shakira alongside some of today’s biggest hits.

With women still rarely getting headlining slots (and that sweet headliner money) at festivals and with radio play for female artists such a bummer statistic, it’s pretty powerful to see all these iconic artists assembled on playlists together. Whether highlighting the achievements of their contemporaries or celebrating the women who paved the way for their success, it’s cool to see some of today’s most celebrated artists celebrating their sisters’ accomplishments. Also, it’s nice to know that Cardi B stans Ciara, too.

Check out Cardi and Cabello playlists for Apple Music’s Visionary Women series below.

Some of the artists included are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.